162 BRIGHTVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4/2 located in Chase Groves is in immaculate condition. Spacious layout with separate living and dining room. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Living room has laminate floors. Carpet in family room and bedrooms. Screened in porch in a prime lot with no neighbors to the left. Two car garage with remote and opener. Almost 2000 sq ft of living space! Minutes from 417 toll road and I4. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and entertainment.



* small pets only



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.