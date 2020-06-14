Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

186 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Siesta Key renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4822 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Enjoy the phenomenal Gulf front panorama from this lovely 2nd floor remodeled condo in model condition. The wide open views of the Bay, Gulf and Big Pass and the twinkling lights of Lido and downtown are jaw dropping.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5750 Midnight Pass Road
5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1335 sqft
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1264 sqft
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021.

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
5880 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5880 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1562 sqft
Enjoy the beautiful sunset from this 5th floor condo. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been freshly painted and all new furniture. The condo is located on the Gulf side of Siesta Key.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
506 VENICE LANE
506 Venice Lane, Siesta Key, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
6326 sqft
Absolutely Stunning British West Indies Style Home located on the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Siesta Key Beach has been voted #1 Beach in the world and the US several times.
Results within 1 mile of Siesta Key

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1980 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6512 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6512 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2143 sqft
Enjoy the SPECTACULAR views of Florida’s #1 rated beach right from your living room and master bedroom! This beautifully furnished condo offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms. The master bedroom has full views right to the Gulf.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1700 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
607 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021 at $2000/month or JULY-DECEMBER, 2020 at $1600/month. Adorable ground floor one bedroom, one bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED RENTAL ON THE BEACH on Lido Key. Convenient to pool and private beach.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
2050 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2936 sqft
Orchid Beach Club has a rare combination of the ultimate in luxury and easy living. The gym, gulf front pool and social rooms are the best. Call the concierge to book the massage room.
Results within 5 miles of Siesta Key
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Siesta Key, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Siesta Key renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

