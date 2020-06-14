Apartment List
/
FL
/
venice
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Venice renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103
740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
134 MESTRE PLACE
134 Mestre Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1668 sqft
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD
255 Maraviya Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1832 sqft
Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2400 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1439 sqft
Very well maintained, clean, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo on first floor. Very roomy Master Suite. Nice den/office (or third bedroom) to get some work done or relax.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE
1440 Brenner Park Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2325 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Venice
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Pointe
1 Unit Available
629 Back Nine Drive
629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
2021 Season Available: Jan, Feb March, April $3200/month- Pelican Point Villa! - 2021 Season available for 3 month bookings ($3,200/mo) 2020 Off Season $1600/mo Now Available as Annual Furnished $1500/mon (PLUS UTILITIES) Darling Two bedroom Two

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Ln, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1431 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental - Villa with Resort-like Amenities Renaissance at West Villages! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of the Renaissance at the West Villages.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3254 sqft
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11605 GARESSIO LANE
11605 Garessio Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1534 sqft
SARASOTA'S THE ISLES ON PALMER RANCH is a wonderful community to stay awhile. Great location close to the Siesta Key Beaches and minutes to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
3222 MEADOW RUN DRIVE
3222 Meadow Run Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
Beautiful single family home located in Meadow Run, a deed restricted community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with open floor plan and split bedroom design.
City Guide for Venice, FL

It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.

Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Venice, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Venice renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 BedroomsVenice 2 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice 3 BedroomsVenice 3 BedroomsVenice Apartments with BalconyVenice Apartments with Balcony
Venice Apartments with GarageVenice Apartments with GarageVenice Apartments with GymVenice Apartments with GymVenice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with ParkingVenice Apartments with ParkingVenice Apartments with PoolVenice Apartments with Pool
Venice Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Furnished ApartmentsVenice Furnished ApartmentsVenice Luxury PlacesVenice Pet Friendly PlacesVenice Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University