119 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with gym
1 of 41
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 37
1 of 24
1 of 47
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 44
1 of 37
1 of 46
1 of 36
1 of 62
1 of 45
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 21
It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.
Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Venice renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.