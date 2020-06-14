Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gulf Gate Estates renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
5421 Cicerone Street
5421 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1526 sqft
Resort Style Living! New construction 2nd floor condo at the Esplanade on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus a den features a contemporary open floorplan and high end fixtures and finishes.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2599 WOODGATE LANE
2599 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1677 Brookhouse Circle
1677 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1077 sqft
CHARMING PELICAN COVE - Newly updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the resort community of Pelican Cove.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Road
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8389 WINGATE DRIVE
8389 Wingate Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Available for 2021 Season, Just had a medical cancellation. Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE
1697 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1077 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor. Light and bright , very spacious with Cathedral ceiling and skylight. King bed in master. Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. All furniture is new! Recently furnished with new housewares.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1068 sqft
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Gate Estates
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gulf Gate Estates renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

