Apartment List
/
FL
/
gulfport
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gulfport renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5955 30TH AVENUE S
5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4717 DOLPHIN CAY LANE S
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1510 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
46 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,699
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,256
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2019).
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
17 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$2,005
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
117 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
750 4th Ave So 501
750 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1711 sqft
Orion Condo Downtown St Pete-Location, Location, - Property Id: 111604 The Orion located in downtown St Pete, is within walking distance to Tropicana Field, University of South Florida and all downtown has to offer. This beautiful 3/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gulfport, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gulfport renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGulfport 3 BedroomsGulfport Accessible ApartmentsGulfport Apartments with Balcony
Gulfport Apartments with GarageGulfport Apartments with GymGulfport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Apartments with Washer-DryerGulfport Dog Friendly ApartmentsGulfport Furnished ApartmentsGulfport Pet Friendly PlacesGulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg