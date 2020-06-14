Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with gym

Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with gym
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Section 40
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
Results within 1 mile of Port Charlotte

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE
1750 Dunvegan Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community.
Results within 5 miles of Port Charlotte
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Lakeside Plantation
39 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2468 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13001 N MARSH DRIVE
13001 North Marsh Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1651 sqft
Annual Rental in this beautiful 1300 acre, Gated, Golf Community in Port Charlotte, FL. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has views of the Myakka River from the back screened lanai. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
91 VIVANTE BLVD.
91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent 2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor view.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
90 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
90 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1803 sqft
TOP FLOOR IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE VIVANTE! LEASE OR PURCHASE! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION! SPACIOUS, OPEN PLAN, OVERLOOKS LAKE & SURROUNDING AREA, SUNRISE VIEWS! TILE FLOORS THRUOUT EXCEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE
6204 Coralberry Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1203 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400.00/month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4410 WARREN AVENUE
4410 Warren Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1120 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 thru Mar 31). Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,800.00/month and $800.00 per week.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Lakeside Plantation
1 Unit Available
1258 JONAH DRIVE
1258 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13288 FOWLER AVENUE
13288 Fowler Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1203 sqft
If you are building a home and have everything in storage this home will suit during your build. Or looking to relocate this home can be a stepping stone while you decide where to rent annually or buy and we can help you with either.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3806 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2417 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2021 Vacation Home in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles – Waterfront property with two (2) boat Docks. One (1) Boat dock with no Lift and One (1) boat dock with a 15,000 Lb. Boat Lift.

1 of 30

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6299 Coliseum Blvd.
6299 Coliseum Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - Jan-Mar $2,900* / month Apr-Dec $1,600* / month AVAILABLE:. Through November 2019 and 2020 RENTED: December 2019 Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove.
Results within 10 miles of Port Charlotte

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1930 Mossy Oak Dr in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
25313 LONGMEADOW DRIVE
25313 Longmeadow Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2449 sqft
BREATHTAKING BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME in HERITAGE LANDING. OFF SEASON RATES - $3500! Lease includes Golf Membership to Heritage Club Golf Course - right in your backyard. Lounge by the heated pool overlooking lake and golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Port Charlotte, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Charlotte renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

