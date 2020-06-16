All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

800 Tamiami Trail · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Rosemary District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
Rosemary District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
sauna
wine room
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet. Sunny open floor plan with large master suite with a king size bed and 40" Flat screen TV, large walk in closet and master bathroom with garden tub and walk in shower. Living room/ dining room features a 50" flat screen TV and a private terrace that overlooks the beautiful Community Pool and expansive cityscape vistas. Perfect kitchen with breakfast hi-bar, granite counter tops. Bedroom two features a queen size bed. Spacious laundry room. One car garage in secure parking garage and plenty of guest parking. Located on the 10th floor in the south tower within close proximity to the elevator. The Alinari provides every amenity you could need: a 24 hour concierge and security, meeting rooms, library, world class fitness center, heated pool with spa and waterfalls, wine room, media room, in-house movie theater, billiards, zen garden and outdoor grilling area. Walk to downtown and enjoy the restaurants, theater, opera, shopping and more. Walk along the water way and enjoy Sarasota's sunsets. Cross the bridge to St Armands Circle for shopping, restaurants, and the beach. Three month minimum stay. Monthly rate for May through November is $2500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have any available units?
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have?
Some of 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a pool.
Does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity