800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub media room sauna wine room

DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet. Sunny open floor plan with large master suite with a king size bed and 40" Flat screen TV, large walk in closet and master bathroom with garden tub and walk in shower. Living room/ dining room features a 50" flat screen TV and a private terrace that overlooks the beautiful Community Pool and expansive cityscape vistas. Perfect kitchen with breakfast hi-bar, granite counter tops. Bedroom two features a queen size bed. Spacious laundry room. One car garage in secure parking garage and plenty of guest parking. Located on the 10th floor in the south tower within close proximity to the elevator. The Alinari provides every amenity you could need: a 24 hour concierge and security, meeting rooms, library, world class fitness center, heated pool with spa and waterfalls, wine room, media room, in-house movie theater, billiards, zen garden and outdoor grilling area. Walk to downtown and enjoy the restaurants, theater, opera, shopping and more. Walk along the water way and enjoy Sarasota's sunsets. Cross the bridge to St Armands Circle for shopping, restaurants, and the beach. Three month minimum stay. Monthly rate for May through November is $2500.