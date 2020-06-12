635 N OSPREY AVENUE

Amenities

Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle. This particular model features professionally designed porcelain tile and distressed hand scraped maple engineered hard wood throughout, custom kitchen cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliance package and gorgeous granite counters. Bedroom layout has the main suite on the first floor, with two full en-suites on the second floor accompanied by a bonus room. The detached two car garage hosts a separate apartment above, complete with en-suite, kitchen and living room. The zoning permits this apartment to be rented by itself, offering income potential on site. Or utilize the space as your business office, with it's own address, separate from the main house. The apartment is 469 sq ft, with plenty of flexible options for use and it's own self contained HVAC system. Peace of mind can be found in the structural features of the home.

