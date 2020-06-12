All apartments in Sarasota
635 N OSPREY AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

635 N OSPREY AVENUE

635 North Osprey Avenue · (941) 264-7499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236
Gillespie Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle. This particular model features professionally designed porcelain tile and distressed hand scraped maple engineered hard wood throughout, custom kitchen cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliance package and gorgeous granite counters. Bedroom layout has the main suite on the first floor, with two full en-suites on the second floor accompanied by a bonus room. The detached two car garage hosts a separate apartment above, complete with en-suite, kitchen and living room. The zoning permits this apartment to be rented by itself, offering income potential on site. Or utilize the space as your business office, with it's own address, separate from the main house. The apartment is 469 sq ft, with plenty of flexible options for use and it's own self contained HVAC system. Peace of mind can be found in the structural features of the home.
Weeks and Months Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE have any available units?
635 N OSPREY AVENUE has a unit available for $5,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE have?
Some of 635 N OSPREY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 N OSPREY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
635 N OSPREY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 N OSPREY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 635 N OSPREY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 635 N OSPREY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 N OSPREY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 635 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 635 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 635 N OSPREY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 N OSPREY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
