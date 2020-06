Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

QUIET CUTE CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. LARGE LANAI WITH GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE AND NEW DECK. ALL CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET. QUEEN SIZE BED AND A SLEEP SOFA WITH DOUBLE BED IN LIVING ROOM. AVAILABLE OFF SEASON ONLY, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE, AND INTERNET. A SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED WITH A PET FEE. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16, 2020-JANUARY 31,2021