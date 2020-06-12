2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool tennis court

Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75. The unit has a private lanai with an in-unit storage area. Community features pool, tennis, and laundry facility.

Utilities not included. Sorry NO pets. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



To Schedule a Showing go to:

https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NjYyNw==?opt=1

Register for a Self-Guided Tour. For issues contact: 866-300-0883



To Apply:

https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8e42e4ab-968e-4354-b4cb-1c34b45f1143&source=Website



EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.

Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.

You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.



Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.

We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.



Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:

Rent: $895/m

Base Deposit: $1,245 (with good credit)

Pet Fee: First pet $250, each additional pet $100.00 (if applicable - see listing)

Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable - see listing)

Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)

Your deposit is due at lease signing. First month's rent is due the day you move in.



Call us at 941-219-5273



