Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C

2703 Hidden Lake Drive North · (941) 225-8183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75. The unit has a private lanai with an in-unit storage area. Community features pool, tennis, and laundry facility.
Utilities not included. Sorry NO pets. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

To Schedule a Showing go to:
https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NjYyNw==?opt=1
Register for a Self-Guided Tour. For issues contact: 866-300-0883

To Apply:
https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8e42e4ab-968e-4354-b4cb-1c34b45f1143&source=Website

EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.
Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.
You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.

Basic Qualification Criteria:
GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.
We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.

Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:
Rent: $895/m
Base Deposit: $1,245 (with good credit)
Pet Fee: First pet $250, each additional pet $100.00 (if applicable - see listing)
Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable - see listing)
Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)
Your deposit is due at lease signing. First month's rent is due the day you move in.

Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 300+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Palmetto, FL.
Call us at 941-219-5273

(RLNE5702185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C have any available units?
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C have?
Some of 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C offer parking?
No, 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C has a pool.
Does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
