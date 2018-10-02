2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET

Amenities

Centrally located Cordova Gardens ground floor unit. Walk or ride your bike to all of downtown Sarasota's exciting attractions and restaurants. Just blocks from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Southside Village. Convenient to Lido or Siesta Key beaches. This end unit is situated at the back of Cordova Gardens offering private outdoor living areas with two patios and one enclosed lanai via sliding doors. Plantation Shutters on all living room/dining room sliders. This tastefully updated unit is a split bedroom plan with new tile floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms and in unit laundry with washer and dryer. Private heated community pool with restrooms and new Clubhouse just steps from unit. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and pest control. No dogs permitted but a cat is welcome. 1 assigned parking spot per condo with additional area for guest parking.