All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET

2216 Bahia Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2216 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Centrally located Cordova Gardens ground floor unit. Walk or ride your bike to all of downtown Sarasota's exciting attractions and restaurants. Just blocks from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Southside Village. Convenient to Lido or Siesta Key beaches. This end unit is situated at the back of Cordova Gardens offering private outdoor living areas with two patios and one enclosed lanai via sliding doors. Plantation Shutters on all living room/dining room sliders. This tastefully updated unit is a split bedroom plan with new tile floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms and in unit laundry with washer and dryer. Private heated community pool with restrooms and new Clubhouse just steps from unit. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and pest control. No dogs permitted but a cat is welcome. 1 assigned parking spot per condo with additional area for guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET have any available units?
2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota, FL.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET have?
Some of 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET does offer parking.
Does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET has a pool.
Does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa