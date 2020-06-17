1906 Siesta Dr.

Amenities

April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay. - April 2020 only! This recently renovated and just painted 3/2 single family home is only 1/2 mile from Sarasota Bay and Siesta Key! The renovation is top notch resulting in a welcoming and comfortable space with plenty of room. The kitchen is large and boasts solid wood cabinetry with slab granite counters, stainless steel Energy Star Qualified appliances, breakfast bar and gas stove. The floor plan is open and flooded with natural light. The bedrooms are generous and each has a smart internet TV. This gorgeous home is close to downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key beach and Southside village, St. Armand's circle, close to fine and casual dining, art and theater venues and wonderful shopping. Xeriscape in the backyard. Seasonally $4000 per month. NOW LEASED JANUARY THRU MARCH 2020. If you tour this property, prepare to fall in love. Available for April 2020 ONLY.



