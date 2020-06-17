All apartments in Sarasota
1906 Siesta Dr.

1906 Siesta Drive · (941) 328-8999
Location

1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL 34239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 Siesta Dr. · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay. - April 2020 only! This recently renovated and just painted 3/2 single family home is only 1/2 mile from Sarasota Bay and Siesta Key! The renovation is top notch resulting in a welcoming and comfortable space with plenty of room. The kitchen is large and boasts solid wood cabinetry with slab granite counters, stainless steel Energy Star Qualified appliances, breakfast bar and gas stove. The floor plan is open and flooded with natural light. The bedrooms are generous and each has a smart internet TV. This gorgeous home is close to downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key beach and Southside village, St. Armand's circle, close to fine and casual dining, art and theater venues and wonderful shopping. Xeriscape in the backyard. Seasonally $4000 per month. NOW LEASED JANUARY THRU MARCH 2020. If you tour this property, prepare to fall in love. Available for April 2020 ONLY.

(RLNE5266583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Siesta Dr. have any available units?
1906 Siesta Dr. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Siesta Dr. have?
Some of 1906 Siesta Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Siesta Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Siesta Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Siesta Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Siesta Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Siesta Dr. offer parking?
No, 1906 Siesta Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Siesta Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Siesta Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Siesta Dr. have a pool?
No, 1906 Siesta Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Siesta Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1906 Siesta Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Siesta Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Siesta Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
