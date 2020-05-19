1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD

Amenities

SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway. This 7th floor condominium with 9' ceilings offers a spacious floor plan with stunning wood floors , well appointed kitchen, and a very private balcony to enjoy the colorful west view sunsets. Secured Lobby with Concierge, Parking Garage, Heated Pool/Spa, social room, outside grills, bike and kayak storage. Highly secure building with a great staff to assist you. Stroll to restaurants, shops, theaters, Burns Court, Toales Court, and the beautiful Sarasota Bay front. Open for High SEASON-December through April Reservations for a THREE MONTHS or longer stay.