Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD

1771 Ringling Boulevard · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sarasota
Location

1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34236
Main Street Merchants

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway. This 7th floor condominium with 9' ceilings offers a spacious floor plan with stunning wood floors , well appointed kitchen, and a very private balcony to enjoy the colorful west view sunsets. Secured Lobby with Concierge, Parking Garage, Heated Pool/Spa, social room, outside grills, bike and kayak storage. Highly secure building with a great staff to assist you. Stroll to restaurants, shops, theaters, Burns Court, Toales Court, and the beautiful Sarasota Bay front. Open for High SEASON-December through April Reservations for a THREE MONTHS or longer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD have any available units?
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
