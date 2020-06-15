All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:37 PM

1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

1300 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 587-5667
Location

1300 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
RITZ BEACH RESIDENCES, available this summer/ fall and or a long term or annual rental. This is Living at its finest. This third floor condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a professionally decorated interior. This is a beautiful light and spacious property full of light from the floor to ceiling windows. Master bedroom features a king sized bed, large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and stall shower. This unit is fully turnkey furnished with a fully stocked chef's kitchen. The large balcony welcomes you nightly to enjoy beautiful sunsets. This unit includes just the use of the Ritz Carlton residences pool. The Amenities include full concierge services, on site management and a 24 hour security/gate. Rent for summer/fall months is $9,000. Annual rental rates are $9,000 monthly without a membership or $11,000 monthly with a Ritz beach/spa membership. The Ritz Beach Residences are located on the private sugary sandy beach and is just minutes away from St. Armand's Circle and downtown Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
