1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator pool bbq/grill hot tub

RITZ BEACH RESIDENCES, available this summer/ fall and or a long term or annual rental. This is Living at its finest. This third floor condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a professionally decorated interior. This is a beautiful light and spacious property full of light from the floor to ceiling windows. Master bedroom features a king sized bed, large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and stall shower. This unit is fully turnkey furnished with a fully stocked chef's kitchen. The large balcony welcomes you nightly to enjoy beautiful sunsets. This unit includes just the use of the Ritz Carlton residences pool. The Amenities include full concierge services, on site management and a 24 hour security/gate. Rent for summer/fall months is $9,000. Annual rental rates are $9,000 monthly without a membership or $11,000 monthly with a Ritz beach/spa membership. The Ritz Beach Residences are located on the private sugary sandy beach and is just minutes away from St. Armand's Circle and downtown Sarasota.