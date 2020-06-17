1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony. The master bedroom also has direct access to the balcony and 2 walk-in closets, one of which is configured as an office. Villagio's many amenities include a resort style pool and clubhouse, fitness center and tennis. This well maintained, gated community is in a hard-to-beat location. Very close to downtown Sarasota, Ed Smith Stadium and with easy access to the University Parkway corridor and I-75. Available furnished or unfurnished on annual lease only. SORRY NO PETS