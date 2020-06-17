All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE

1185 Villagio Circle · (941) 504-9232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony. The master bedroom also has direct access to the balcony and 2 walk-in closets, one of which is configured as an office. Villagio's many amenities include a resort style pool and clubhouse, fitness center and tennis. This well maintained, gated community is in a hard-to-beat location. Very close to downtown Sarasota, Ed Smith Stadium and with easy access to the University Parkway corridor and I-75. Available furnished or unfurnished on annual lease only. SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have any available units?
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34238

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity