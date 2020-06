Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath second floor condo in Gated Community at Villagio. Fabulous location across from the Ed Smiths Stadium. Amenities included gated entry, resort style clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and picnic area. Close to everything downtown, shopping, restaurants, beaches. Sorry no pets permitted per association. Please call for availability. This is an unfurnished property. Some pictures show some furniture which is not there.