Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool

Fabulous Location right on the beach and next to St. Armand's Circle, the best of everything!! Available Jan. 1st 2020 for a minimum of three months. St. Armands Tower North has the best spot on Lido Key and this condo has wonderful views overlooking the beach! Light and airy and the master bedroom has direct West views across the beach to the Gulf of Mexico. The side porch off the living room and the two bedrooms overlooks the pool and a south view with lots of sun on the balcony looking down the beach. Tile floors, updated kitchen and two bedrooms and two bathrooms. LIDO KEY SEASONAL AVAILABLE FOR 2019/2020 SEASON.