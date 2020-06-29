3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Welcome home! Cozy renovated modern 3-bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms corner home, 1,642 sq ft of living space with screened porch, and one car garage! This property features an upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, energy-efficient Air Conditioning, granite everywhere, tile floors on the ground floor and carpet in the bedrooms, the sliding glass door opens onto the covered/screened patio with access to the backyard. The home has a homework desk space on the second floor, with plenty of natural light and the laundry room is located on the second floor too. This lavishly appointed property will exceed your expectations. Windsor Lake Townhomes is a gated community offering a modern clubhouse, large resort-style swimming pool with cabana, and playground. The property and community are Dog Friendly. Zoned for A-Graded Seminole County schools, Greenwood Lake Middle and Lake Mary High School. Centrally located just off Airport Blvd. Easy access to 417 Greenway and I4 and Sanford airport is less than 10 minutes away, major shopping centers and Dining on S Orlando Ave are less than 5 minutes away. Energy Star rating on this home means you will enjoy big savings on your electricity! ### Discounted at $1,645 per month ###