All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE

3461 Windsor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3461 Windsor Lake Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home! Cozy renovated modern 3-bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms corner home, 1,642 sq ft of living space with screened porch, and one car garage! This property features an upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, energy-efficient Air Conditioning, granite everywhere, tile floors on the ground floor and carpet in the bedrooms, the sliding glass door opens onto the covered/screened patio with access to the backyard. The home has a homework desk space on the second floor, with plenty of natural light and the laundry room is located on the second floor too. This lavishly appointed property will exceed your expectations. Windsor Lake Townhomes is a gated community offering a modern clubhouse, large resort-style swimming pool with cabana, and playground. The property and community are Dog Friendly. Zoned for A-Graded Seminole County schools, Greenwood Lake Middle and Lake Mary High School. Centrally located just off Airport Blvd. Easy access to 417 Greenway and I4 and Sanford airport is less than 10 minutes away, major shopping centers and Dining on S Orlando Ave are less than 5 minutes away. Energy Star rating on this home means you will enjoy big savings on your electricity! ### Discounted at $1,645 per month ###

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3461 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology