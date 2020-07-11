24 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL with move-in specials
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 37
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 52
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 63
1 of 18
1 of 52
1 of 26
1 of 44
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 15
On the streets and along the rivers and lakes of Sanford, you will find shady oaks draped in Spanish moss, older architecture mixed with newer tourist developments, and a collection of scenes straight out of Kenny Chesney's music video, “Young.” It's a hometown worth looking around, and a way of life almost impossible to describe, but we’re gonna give it a shot anyway. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sanford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Sanford apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.