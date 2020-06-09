All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
220 Crestwood Circle

220 Crestwood Boulevard · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Amazing Corner Town House, it feels like a single family home, very spacious, high ceilings 14 feet high, new kitchen, new appliances, all renovated, fresh painted, wood floors, no carpet, private patio, 1 car garage, very good A rated school zone. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of The Keyes Company [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566731 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Crestwood Circle have any available units?
220 Crestwood Circle has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Crestwood Circle have?
Some of 220 Crestwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Crestwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
220 Crestwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Crestwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 220 Crestwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 220 Crestwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 220 Crestwood Circle does offer parking.
Does 220 Crestwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Crestwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Crestwood Circle have a pool?
No, 220 Crestwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 220 Crestwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 220 Crestwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Crestwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Crestwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Crestwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Crestwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
