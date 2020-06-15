All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE

9718 Glenpointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9718 Glenpointe Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious home in the Riverglen Community has 4 beds/3 bath/ 3 car garage and offers a split floorplan. The home Boasts about 2300 sqft and has been freshly painted with neutral colors both inside and out. It features a new kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, new stone countertops, and two pantries for storage. The open floor plan provides the potential to spread out or entertain with ease. Other features include a New Roof (2019), New Heating and A/C unit, New Hot Water Tank, and New Screening on the lanai. Imagine sitting out on the screened lanai relaxing with a good book or your favorite beverage. The backyard is fully fenced with no backyard neighbors. Double doors lead to the master bedroom with a master bathroom and a spacious walk in closet. The laundry room comes with a new utility sink for easy clean up. . This property is tucked away in the neighborhood but located close to major roadways, shops, neighborhood schools, and area restaurants. Come view it today!

9718 Glenpointe Dr, Riverview, FL 33569

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
