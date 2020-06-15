9718 GLENPOINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious home in the Riverglen Community has 4 beds/3 bath/ 3 car garage and offers a split floorplan. The home Boasts about 2300 sqft and has been freshly painted with neutral colors both inside and out. It features a new kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, new stone countertops, and two pantries for storage. The open floor plan provides the potential to spread out or entertain with ease. Other features include a New Roof (2019), New Heating and A/C unit, New Hot Water Tank, and New Screening on the lanai. Imagine sitting out on the screened lanai relaxing with a good book or your favorite beverage. The backyard is fully fenced with no backyard neighbors. Double doors lead to the master bedroom with a master bathroom and a spacious walk in closet. The laundry room comes with a new utility sink for easy clean up. . This property is tucked away in the neighborhood but located close to major roadways, shops, neighborhood schools, and area restaurants. Come view it today!



9718 Glenpointe Dr, Riverview, FL 33569