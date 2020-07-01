9524 NEWDALE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Moving Ready! In a gated community! 3 Bedrooms, 2 spacious baths. This lovely 2nd floor Condo is in a perfect location in The Villages of Bloomingdale. Great floor plan, the kitchen overlooks the large living room/dining area and featured a breakfast bar for extra seating space. kitchen has wood cabinetry, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and small eat-in area in the kitchen. It has carpet, tile in the wet areas and screened patio ready for you to grill or barbeque. Across the living area have two spacious bedrooms with a full bath with a tub/shower and a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. This split floor plan allows for privacy to the large master room suite with a large walk-in closet, and a suite master bath with tub/shower. Assigned parking, water, garbage, lawn services and sewer included in the rent. And extra parking is available first come for visitors. Pets under 20lbs are at the sole discretion of the HOA and Owner. Shot records, a picture will be supplied to Landlord and bite insurance policy. No smoking allowed. This community offers gated entry, pool, playground, clubhouse, and fitness center. A convenient location provides easy access to shopping, dining, theaters and only 25 miles from I-75 and Hight way 301 which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport. Information should be verified by tenant.

Hurry up! And schedule a tour. APPOINTMENT ONLY- 24 hours in advance - Contact Agent