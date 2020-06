Amenities

Spacious Lake St. Charles Home - You are viewing a spacious Lake St. Charles home that boasts vaulted ceilings, screened-in lanai, fenced backyard, and washer/dryer in unit. This home also has a bonus room and is located near major roadways and shopping centers so you are never too far away from downtown Tampa, or Winthrop Plaza. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long!



(RLNE4864913)