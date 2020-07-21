All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE
7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE

7814 Riverwood Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7814 Riverwood Oaks Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll be impressed with the amazing features this home has to offer! Features includes a two-car garage with hardwood, tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. You'll enjoy relaxing in the spacious living room. Cook your favorite delicious meals in the gourmet kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, cherry hardwood cabinets and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub with a separate walk-in shower. Relax or entertain your guests in the screened-in patio. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 RIVERWOOD OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
