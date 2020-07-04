6924 FREEPORT ROAD

Amenities
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a charming sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee and simply relaxing, and a beautiful lawn for spending sunny days outdoors! The interior features both stunning wood-style floors and stylish tile throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Apply online today!!