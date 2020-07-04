All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 15 2020

6924 FREEPORT ROAD

6924 Freeport Road · No Longer Available
Location

6924 Freeport Road, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a charming sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee and simply relaxing, and a beautiful lawn for spending sunny days outdoors! The interior features both stunning wood-style floors and stylish tile throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Apply online today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD have any available units?
6924 FREEPORT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD have?
Some of 6924 FREEPORT ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 FREEPORT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6924 FREEPORT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 FREEPORT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6924 FREEPORT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6924 FREEPORT ROAD offers parking.
Does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 FREEPORT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD have a pool?
No, 6924 FREEPORT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6924 FREEPORT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 FREEPORT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6924 FREEPORT ROAD has units with dishwashers.

