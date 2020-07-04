6924 FREEPORT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a charming sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee and simply relaxing, and a beautiful lawn for spending sunny days outdoors! The interior features both stunning wood-style floors and stylish tile throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Apply online today!!