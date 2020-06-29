All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202

6415 Cypressdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6415 Cypressdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
AFFORDABLE, MOVE-IN-READY 2nd-floor condo perfectly located in a gated Riverview community. This 3 bed, 2 Bath unit offers Tile in all wet areas and NEW LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample wood cabinetry, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen overlooks the large dining/living area with a sliding door to a screened balcony with pond view, where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or relax after work. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the large master suite with walk-in closet, and en suite master bath with tub/shower. Each unit has assigned parking. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. The Villages of Bloomingdale community offers gated entry, pools, playground and fitness center. Convenient location provides easy access to shopping, dining, theaters and only .25 miles from I-75 and Hwy. 301 which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable condo today and make it your own!

Call Alex Roman for more information at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 have any available units?
6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 have?
Some of 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa