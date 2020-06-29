6415 Cypressdale Dr Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool media room

AFFORDABLE, MOVE-IN-READY 2nd-floor condo perfectly located in a gated Riverview community. This 3 bed, 2 Bath unit offers Tile in all wet areas and NEW LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample wood cabinetry, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen overlooks the large dining/living area with a sliding door to a screened balcony with pond view, where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or relax after work. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the large master suite with walk-in closet, and en suite master bath with tub/shower. Each unit has assigned parking. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. The Villages of Bloomingdale community offers gated entry, pools, playground and fitness center. Convenient location provides easy access to shopping, dining, theaters and only .25 miles from I-75 and Hwy. 301 which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable condo today and make it your own!



Call Alex Roman for more information at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com