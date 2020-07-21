All apartments in Riverview
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

6026 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6026 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This is one of the best location to leave if you are looking for a 3beds/3 full baths, virtually maintenance free townhome that is found in a well maintained gated community. The first floor has the living room, dine in kitchen, a 10x10 bedroom and a full bathroom. Under stairs is additional storage space for your convenience. No backyard neighbors but a fine view toward the pound from your screened porch. The second floor has a double master room like layout with their individual walk in closets and bathrooms separated with a foyer where the washer and dryer are hidden behind the laundry closet. New water heater is recently installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
