6026 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This is one of the best location to leave if you are looking for a 3beds/3 full baths, virtually maintenance free townhome that is found in a well maintained gated community. The first floor has the living room, dine in kitchen, a 10x10 bedroom and a full bathroom. Under stairs is additional storage space for your convenience. No backyard neighbors but a fine view toward the pound from your screened porch. The second floor has a double master room like layout with their individual walk in closets and bathrooms separated with a foyer where the washer and dryer are hidden behind the laundry closet. New water heater is recently installed.