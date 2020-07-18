6013 PORTSDALE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Gated!! Community pool!! Newly installed carpet!! Newly painted!! Charming and open 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo. just under 1200 square feet of living space, good size walk-in closets. Located in gated and secured Villages of Bloomingdale, enjoy all the amenities of this community just minutes from US-301, I-75, the mall, restaurants, entertainment and more. Hurry before it's gone. washer/dryer, fully applianced kitchen, window blinds and so much more. . Villages of Bloomingdale is a nice, well-maintained development community. End your day with a cool dip in the pool and stay in shape while you take advantage of the fitness room located at the community center.