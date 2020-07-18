All apartments in Riverview
6013 PORTSDALE PLACE

Location

6013 Portsdale Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Gated!! Community pool!! Newly installed carpet!! Newly painted!! Charming and open 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo. just under 1200 square feet of living space, good size walk-in closets. Located in gated and secured Villages of Bloomingdale, enjoy all the amenities of this community just minutes from US-301, I-75, the mall, restaurants, entertainment and more. Hurry before it's gone. washer/dryer, fully applianced kitchen, window blinds and so much more. . Villages of Bloomingdale is a nice, well-maintained development community. End your day with a cool dip in the pool and stay in shape while you take advantage of the fitness room located at the community center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE have any available units?
6013 PORTSDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE have?
Some of 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6013 PORTSDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 PORTSDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
