6013 PORTSDALE PLACE

Amenities
Gated!! Community pool!! Newly installed carpet!! Newly painted!! Charming and open 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo. just under 1200 square feet of living space, good size walk-in closets. Located in gated and secured Villages of Bloomingdale, enjoy all the amenities of this community just minutes from US-301, I-75, the mall, restaurants, entertainment and more. Hurry before it's gone. washer/dryer, fully applianced kitchen, window blinds and so much more. . Villages of Bloomingdale is a nice, well-maintained development community. End your day with a cool dip in the pool and stay in shape while you take advantage of the fitness room located at the community center.