All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

5813 Legacy Crescent Place · (813) 689-3115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5813 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
Fountain WATER VIEW! Screened porch overlooking large Pond! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Masters! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms. Tile in Kitchen & Baths! Walk-in Closets in each Bedroom! Dining Room/Great Room combo! Features Sliders out to Covered, Screened Private Porch! The Kitchen features the Laundry Closet with High-Efficiency Top Loader Washer & Dryer for your convenience. Secondary Bedroom has a door into Guest Bath to use as a En-Suite. The Gated Community of Allegro Palm has 2 Pools, Work Out Facility, Trash Valet service from your Front Door, 2 Car Wash Facilities, Club House w/Grill & Lounging area and more. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have any available units?
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have?
Some of 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offer parking?
No, 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has a pool.
Does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity