14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

Welcome Home! This gorgeous rental property has it all, including furniture! Includes: master bed with side tables, living room couch, TV stand, dining room table and chairs, second bedroom set, 2 TVs, and washer and dryer. Featuring 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus 2 car garage, this spacious split floor plan and completely upgraded home has tons to offer. Check out the contemporary fixtures throughout. The fully equipped kitchen boasts modern white cabinets and black granite counters. It overlooks the large living room and has backyard views where you can see the peaceful lake and big backyard. Master bedroom is very spacious and has an en suite bathroom with double sinks and an enormous walk in closet. The community also has some great features that include resort style swimming pool, playground, fitness center, and walking trails. Also, amphitheater, BBQ area for residents, and a place to rent for birthday parties at the community center. Enjoy easy access to I-4, US-301, I-75, I-275. Tampa International Airport, malls, beaches, the University campus, and healthcare facilities are also nearby. Available today!

*Inquire about unfurnished options