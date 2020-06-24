All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE

14120 Poke Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14120 Poke Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome Home! This gorgeous rental property has it all, including furniture! Includes: master bed with side tables, living room couch, TV stand, dining room table and chairs, second bedroom set, 2 TVs, and washer and dryer. Featuring 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus 2 car garage, this spacious split floor plan and completely upgraded home has tons to offer. Check out the contemporary fixtures throughout. The fully equipped kitchen boasts modern white cabinets and black granite counters. It overlooks the large living room and has backyard views where you can see the peaceful lake and big backyard. Master bedroom is very spacious and has an en suite bathroom with double sinks and an enormous walk in closet. The community also has some great features that include resort style swimming pool, playground, fitness center, and walking trails. Also, amphitheater, BBQ area for residents, and a place to rent for birthday parties at the community center. Enjoy easy access to I-4, US-301, I-75, I-275. Tampa International Airport, malls, beaches, the University campus, and healthcare facilities are also nearby. Available today!
*Inquire about unfurnished options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14120 POKE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa