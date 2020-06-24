13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE

Amenities

FURNISHED, immaculate pool home that is an ideal home for family living, working from home, entertaining and visiting with friends and guests. The spacious island kitchen overlooks the grand room with access to the outdoor living with its covered lanai and private pool. Three distinct living areas allow for comfortable privacy, such as the secluded guest suite. The luxurious over-sized owner’s retreat includes features such as large walk-in closets. Conveniently located to I-75, restaurants, and shops. Please, NO PETS