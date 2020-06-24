All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE

13845 Moonstone Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13845 Moonstone Canyon Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
FURNISHED, immaculate pool home that is an ideal home for family living, working from home, entertaining and visiting with friends and guests. The spacious island kitchen overlooks the grand room with access to the outdoor living with its covered lanai and private pool. Three distinct living areas allow for comfortable privacy, such as the secluded guest suite. The luxurious over-sized owner’s retreat includes features such as large walk-in closets. Conveniently located to I-75, restaurants, and shops. Please, NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE have any available units?
13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE have?
Some of 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13845 MOONSTONE CANYON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
