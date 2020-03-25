13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE

Amenities

NEW RENTAL TO THE MARKET! This fully upgraded 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage home is available for lease. As you enter this home, you will see the open floorplan with a view of the pond. The office is located to the left, with the formal dining room located directly across. Enter into the Great Room and you will find sliders that open up onto the screened lanai with a view of the pond. The kitchen, with eat in area, has been fully upgraded with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a Wine Rack, 42" cabinets with a walk-in pantry make this a great place for those who love to cook. Beautiful Master Bath with Granite Counters, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower with Garden Tub and separate Water Closet. Walk-in Closets link the Master to Master Bath. The inside Laundry Room also includes a deep sink as well as a storage room. Rent includes lawn care and access to the Community Amenities. This beautiful home is ready for you today! Call for your private showing.