All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE

13738 Artesa Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13738 Artesa Bell Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEW RENTAL TO THE MARKET! This fully upgraded 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage home is available for lease. As you enter this home, you will see the open floorplan with a view of the pond. The office is located to the left, with the formal dining room located directly across. Enter into the Great Room and you will find sliders that open up onto the screened lanai with a view of the pond. The kitchen, with eat in area, has been fully upgraded with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a Wine Rack, 42" cabinets with a walk-in pantry make this a great place for those who love to cook. Beautiful Master Bath with Granite Counters, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower with Garden Tub and separate Water Closet. Walk-in Closets link the Master to Master Bath. The inside Laundry Room also includes a deep sink as well as a storage room. Rent includes lawn care and access to the Community Amenities. This beautiful home is ready for you today! Call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have any available units?
13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have?
Some of 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13738 ARTESA BELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa