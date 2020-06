Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 13618 Laraway Drive! This light, bright, and well laid out home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, split floorplan, new carpet, and a fenced yard! This home is available for immediate occupancy and located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment so don't delay! Schedule a viewing today!