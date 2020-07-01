All apartments in Riverview
13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

Location

13561 Fladgate Mark Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wow What a view! You cant miss looking at this Beautiful one story well kept pond front home in the Subdivision of South Fork. Large eat in kitchen with newer kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Newer appliances/ The master bedroom has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Sliding doors lead to the large covered screen lanai with the beautiful pond view. You will not BELIEVE THE VIEW OF THE SUNRISE AND SUNSETS Every day. So no back neighbors. Plenty of room for a pool and already has a pool bath off the lanai. South Fork has a community recreation building, 2 pools and playground, internal alarm system. This community is a short distance from I-75 and close to the new shops, restaurants and the new St. Josephs Hospital on Big Bend

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have any available units?
13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have?
Some of 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

