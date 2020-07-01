13561 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking playground pool garage

Wow What a view! You cant miss looking at this Beautiful one story well kept pond front home in the Subdivision of South Fork. Large eat in kitchen with newer kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Newer appliances/ The master bedroom has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Sliding doors lead to the large covered screen lanai with the beautiful pond view. You will not BELIEVE THE VIEW OF THE SUNRISE AND SUNSETS Every day. So no back neighbors. Plenty of room for a pool and already has a pool bath off the lanai. South Fork has a community recreation building, 2 pools and playground, internal alarm system. This community is a short distance from I-75 and close to the new shops, restaurants and the new St. Josephs Hospital on Big Bend