13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE

A MUST SEE! RECENTLY REMODELED! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on a Big Conservation Lot in the Great Golfing community "Summerfield". It has Recently Remodeled: Freshly Painted the house inside; Newer Ceramic Tile floors in the Foyer, Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, Separate Dining room, both Bathrooms. Brand-New Range, lot of Cabinets in the Kitchen which has a passing Window to the Dining Room adjacent to the front door. All 3 Bedrooms are recently installed beautiful laminate floorings. Master Bedroom has 2 closets: a Walk-in closet and another 2-door closet. Newer Washer and Dryer are in the garage. Hot Water Heater is 3 years old. Very Large Fully Fenced Back Yard is through the Covered Porch from the Sliding Door. Fantastic Community "Summerfield" has a clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts and 2 swimming pools. It's conveniently located close to golf community parks & schools. Also close to new shopping center. It’s just off Big Bend Rd, only a few minutes to SR-301, I-75. Easy and Good to commute via Selmon Freeway or I-75 to Brandon, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, MacDill Air Force Base and beautiful beaches in Pinellas County as well. The owner pays HOA fee for tenants to use Community Amenities. Asking Rent is $1,300 a month. Available NOW. Call today for more info and may schedule showings!!!!