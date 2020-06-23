All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE

13506 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13506 Prestwick Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A MUST SEE! RECENTLY REMODELED! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on a Big Conservation Lot in the Great Golfing community "Summerfield". It has Recently Remodeled: Freshly Painted the house inside; Newer Ceramic Tile floors in the Foyer, Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, Separate Dining room, both Bathrooms. Brand-New Range, lot of Cabinets in the Kitchen which has a passing Window to the Dining Room adjacent to the front door. All 3 Bedrooms are recently installed beautiful laminate floorings. Master Bedroom has 2 closets: a Walk-in closet and another 2-door closet. Newer Washer and Dryer are in the garage. Hot Water Heater is 3 years old. Very Large Fully Fenced Back Yard is through the Covered Porch from the Sliding Door. Fantastic Community "Summerfield" has a clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts and 2 swimming pools. It's conveniently located close to golf community parks & schools. Also close to new shopping center. It’s just off Big Bend Rd, only a few minutes to SR-301, I-75. Easy and Good to commute via Selmon Freeway or I-75 to Brandon, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, MacDill Air Force Base and beautiful beaches in Pinellas County as well. The owner pays HOA fee for tenants to use Community Amenities. Asking Rent is $1,300 a month. Available NOW. Call today for more info and may schedule showings!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE have any available units?
13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13506 PRESTWICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
