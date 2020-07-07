All apartments in Riverview
13329 Palmera Vista Dr

13329 Palmera Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13329 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like new 5/3/3 in gorgeous Reserve at Pradera in Riverview. Home is almost 3,000 sf. As you enter you will find a formal dining room. The kitchen features all stainless appliances with an island for the chef, walk in pantry and breakfast bar. The large living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and they open up onto the patio which features an OUTDOOR KITCHEN! The upstairs features a large loft area and 3 large bedrooms that share a full bath with double vanities. The oversized master bedroom boasts double sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower and separate commode. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. The community features a pool, fitness center and sports fields. This home will not last long! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. HOA FEE MAY BE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr have any available units?
13329 Palmera Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr have?
Some of 13329 Palmera Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13329 Palmera Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13329 Palmera Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13329 Palmera Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13329 Palmera Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13329 Palmera Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13329 Palmera Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13329 Palmera Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 13329 Palmera Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13329 Palmera Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13329 Palmera Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.

