13329 Palmera Vista Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

Like new 5/3/3 in gorgeous Reserve at Pradera in Riverview. Home is almost 3,000 sf. As you enter you will find a formal dining room. The kitchen features all stainless appliances with an island for the chef, walk in pantry and breakfast bar. The large living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and they open up onto the patio which features an OUTDOOR KITCHEN! The upstairs features a large loft area and 3 large bedrooms that share a full bath with double vanities. The oversized master bedroom boasts double sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower and separate commode. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. The community features a pool, fitness center and sports fields. This home will not last long! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. HOA FEE MAY BE REQUIRED.