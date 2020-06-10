All apartments in Riverview
13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE

13211 Beechberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13211 Beechberry Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4BR / 2.5BA single family home in Meadowbrooke at Summerfield with attached 2 car garage! This terrific home features a formal living room and dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, closet pantry and inside laundry room. The master bedroom features his and her closets, double vanities, garden tub and separate shower stall. The master room connects to the 4th bedroom to create a perfect in-home office or den. The community amenities include a club house, a sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball and much more! Conveniently located to schools, shopping, hospitals and some of Florida's most beautiful beaches. Just minutes to Brandon, Apollo Beach and Tampa!

Pets - ask agent.

This is a smoke-free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13211 BEECHBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
