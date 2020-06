13031 PRESTWICK DR

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court clubhouse

4 BEDROOM POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY - PLEASE EMAIL DAN HENZLER AT: HENZLER@KW.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME. 2300+ SQUARE FEET FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS (3 WAY SPLIT) 3 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, INSIDE UTILITY, CERAMIC TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING, W/I CLOSETS, SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATH PLUS DUAL SINKS, POOL BATH, SCREENED ENCLOSED POOL, RECREATION AND FITNESS CENTER, GOLF COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS TO I-75. TENANT PAYS ONE TIME $75 PROCESSING FEE AFTER APPROVAL.

READY FOR OCCUPANCY JUNE 14



