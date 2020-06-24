13006 Avalon Crest Court

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,627 SF home is in on a cul-de-sac located in the Summerfield-area of Riverview. This home features a split floor plan with separate formal living room, dining room, family room & bonus room. The dream kitchen offers soft in-set lighting, 42-inch cherry wood cabinets topped w/crown molding, granite countertops, breakfast/snack bar, built-in desk, pantry, stainless steel appliances & eat-in space with a serene view of backyard overlooking wetlands. Enter through the foyer into the formal living/dining room combination then into the kitchen overlooking the large eat-in space & spacious family room. Oversized master suite features his/her walk-in closet, master bath w/walk-in shower, garden tub & double vanity. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size with plenty of extra closet space. Fabulous wood staircase, Upstairs Bonus Room, attractive archways/niches, upgraded ceiling fans & faux-wood blinds, washer/dryer hook-up complete this move-in ready home. Golf Course, community pools, playgrounds, walking trails and bicycle paths throughout make this a truly active community. Quick access to shopping, dining, Brandon Town Center, Selmon Expressway, I-75, I-4, US 301 & US 41.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.