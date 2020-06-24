All apartments in Riverview
13006 Avalon Crest Court
13006 Avalon Crest Court

13006 Avalon Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

13006 Avalon Crest Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,627 SF home is in on a cul-de-sac located in the Summerfield-area of Riverview. This home features a split floor plan with separate formal living room, dining room, family room & bonus room. The dream kitchen offers soft in-set lighting, 42-inch cherry wood cabinets topped w/crown molding, granite countertops, breakfast/snack bar, built-in desk, pantry, stainless steel appliances & eat-in space with a serene view of backyard overlooking wetlands. Enter through the foyer into the formal living/dining room combination then into the kitchen overlooking the large eat-in space & spacious family room. Oversized master suite features his/her walk-in closet, master bath w/walk-in shower, garden tub & double vanity. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size with plenty of extra closet space. Fabulous wood staircase, Upstairs Bonus Room, attractive archways/niches, upgraded ceiling fans & faux-wood blinds, washer/dryer hook-up complete this move-in ready home. Golf Course, community pools, playgrounds, walking trails and bicycle paths throughout make this a truly active community. Quick access to shopping, dining, Brandon Town Center, Selmon Expressway, I-75, I-4, US 301 & US 41.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 Avalon Crest Court have any available units?
13006 Avalon Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13006 Avalon Crest Court have?
Some of 13006 Avalon Crest Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 Avalon Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Avalon Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Avalon Crest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13006 Avalon Crest Court is pet friendly.
Does 13006 Avalon Crest Court offer parking?
No, 13006 Avalon Crest Court does not offer parking.
Does 13006 Avalon Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 Avalon Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Avalon Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 13006 Avalon Crest Court has a pool.
Does 13006 Avalon Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 13006 Avalon Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Avalon Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13006 Avalon Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
