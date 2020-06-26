All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
12952 TRADE PORT PLACE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

12952 TRADE PORT PLACE

12952 Trade Port Place · No Longer Available
Location

12952 Trade Port Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Recently Remodeled!!! One of the only 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is move-in ready in the Summerfield community. Unit is a corner lot with a very large open family room and steps away from a very well maintained kitchen. No backyard neighbors as the unit backs to a conservation lot for up most privacy. Enjoy a large and open living room connected to the dining room. The kitchen is has a modern look facing the dining room. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Community features recreational room, swimming pools and playgrounds. Townhome located only minutes from highways and shopping centers, restaurants and the new hospital. Make your appointment today before it's gone .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE have any available units?
12952 TRADE PORT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE have?
Some of 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12952 TRADE PORT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE offer parking?
No, 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE has a pool.
Does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12952 TRADE PORT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
