12952 TRADE PORT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Recently Remodeled!!! One of the only 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is move-in ready in the Summerfield community. Unit is a corner lot with a very large open family room and steps away from a very well maintained kitchen. No backyard neighbors as the unit backs to a conservation lot for up most privacy. Enjoy a large and open living room connected to the dining room. The kitchen is has a modern look facing the dining room. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Community features recreational room, swimming pools and playgrounds. Townhome located only minutes from highways and shopping centers, restaurants and the new hospital. Make your appointment today before it's gone .