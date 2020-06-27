All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12832 LONGCREST DRIVE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

12832 LONGCREST DRIVE

12832 Longcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12832 Longcrest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off August rent, with a lease starting by 7/15/2019!
Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is complete with all the outdoor space you need for weekend entertaining and enjoying sunny days in style. The interior features laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE have any available units?
12832 LONGCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12832 LONGCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 LONGCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa