12832 LONGCREST DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Special: Receive $500 off August rent, with a lease starting by 7/15/2019!

Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is complete with all the outdoor space you need for weekend entertaining and enjoying sunny days in style. The interior features laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!