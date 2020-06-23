12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Immaculately kept 4 BD, 2 full-bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 story home, with an open & functional floor-plan. The master bedroom is on the first floor. Upstairs layout consists of 3 bedrooms, a full-bathroom and a small bonus room/den. The property has an oversize fenced backyard, with a paver patio and screen lanai, & a sprinkler system. Upstairs and downstairs flooring consists brand new wood flooring/living/dining room areas, the kitchen & the hallway tile. The A/C unit has been recently changed for a completely new system unit. This home is being repainted inside and out. It has been meticulously maintained and is located in the Panther Trace community with a community pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds. This home is located close to great schools, & is centrally located with quick & easy access to shopping and access to highways. The home comes with a washer & a dryer. Lawn maintenance and pest control is tenant's responsibility. Need 24 hours notice to show no showing till after 5pm. Tenant must pay $75.00 processing fee at move in.