Riverview, FL
12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE

12739 Bramfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12739 Bramfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculately kept 4 BD, 2 full-bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 story home, with an open & functional floor-plan. The master bedroom is on the first floor. Upstairs layout consists of 3 bedrooms, a full-bathroom and a small bonus room/den. The property has an oversize fenced backyard, with a paver patio and screen lanai, & a sprinkler system. Upstairs and downstairs flooring consists brand new wood flooring/living/dining room areas, the kitchen & the hallway tile. The A/C unit has been recently changed for a completely new system unit. This home is being repainted inside and out. It has been meticulously maintained and is located in the Panther Trace community with a community pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds. This home is located close to great schools, & is centrally located with quick & easy access to shopping and access to highways. The home comes with a washer & a dryer. Lawn maintenance and pest control is tenant's responsibility. Need 24 hours notice to show no showing till after 5pm. Tenant must pay $75.00 processing fee at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12739 BRAMFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
