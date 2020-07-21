All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY
12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY

12719 Whitney Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Riverview
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

12719 Whitney Meadow Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large floor plan with many upgrades! Entrance has a beautiful coffered ceiling with up lighting to impress! Dining room is on the right of the entrance with a connection to the over sized kitchen and eat in area! Beautiful customized large tiles though out the house, not in the bedrooms where you'll find carpet. The kitchen is wide open with a long breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets and stone counter top. A closet pantry, stainless steel appliances and designer lights make this the place for epic cooking! The kitchen and family room over look the community pond through the slider doors in back. Split bedroom plan, master in back and two others in front with a large second full bathroom and separate laundry room that leads to the garage. Master bedroom also has sliders to the open back yard and allows sun to make it sunny and bright! Master bath has a deep soaking tub, large walk in, stone shower, double sinks with a long counter top and awesome walk in closet! This is a pool community with walking trails. Appliances include a gas hot water tank, gas heat for winter days, microwave, fridge, range, washer and dryer. All rooms have been painted a beautiful white! House is also for sale, but will be withdrawn with a signed lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY have any available units?
12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY offers parking.
Does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY has a pool.
Does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
