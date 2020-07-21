12719 WHITNEY MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Large floor plan with many upgrades! Entrance has a beautiful coffered ceiling with up lighting to impress! Dining room is on the right of the entrance with a connection to the over sized kitchen and eat in area! Beautiful customized large tiles though out the house, not in the bedrooms where you'll find carpet. The kitchen is wide open with a long breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets and stone counter top. A closet pantry, stainless steel appliances and designer lights make this the place for epic cooking! The kitchen and family room over look the community pond through the slider doors in back. Split bedroom plan, master in back and two others in front with a large second full bathroom and separate laundry room that leads to the garage. Master bedroom also has sliders to the open back yard and allows sun to make it sunny and bright! Master bath has a deep soaking tub, large walk in, stone shower, double sinks with a long counter top and awesome walk in closet! This is a pool community with walking trails. Appliances include a gas hot water tank, gas heat for winter days, microwave, fridge, range, washer and dryer. All rooms have been painted a beautiful white! House is also for sale, but will be withdrawn with a signed lease.