12640 Belcroft Dr. Available 08/14/19 Riverview ~ Stunning 5BR/2.5BTH Pet Friendly Home with Great Fenced Yard. - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!Large and Immaculately kept 5BR/2.5BA Home in the desirable Panther Trace Subdivision. This Pet Friendly home boasts 2 floors with 5 large bedrooms and a small den area that can be used as an office. With over 2,200sqft of living space and a screened in Lanai this home has all the room you will need. 2 Car garage, Fenced Yard, beautiful landscaping, Community playground, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts this home has it all.



Located in the Hillsborough County School District - Collins Elementary/ Barrington Middle / East Bay High.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



