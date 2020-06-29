12504 Belcroft Dr

Amenities

Panther Trace Home 5 bedroom 2 and half Bath situated on a Desirable Corner Lot overlooking a Tranquil Lake with Mature Trees. Absorb the Majestic feel of Hard Wood Floors as you walk through the Foyer, Living Room, and separate Formal Dining Room. Granite Countertops and Center Island add the perfect touches to this Stylish yet Highly Functional Kitchen. The Master Bathroom includes Dual Sinks, Separate Garden Tub, Granite Countertops, and Walk-In Closet. Soak up the Florida Sun lounging in the perfectly positioned hammock enjoying the Privacy of No Rear Neighbors behind the Vinyl Fenced Backyard with Screened Under-Roof Lanai and Exterior Sun Patio. This 2248 sq. ft. home is the Perfect Answer for a Growing Family considering the Communities Schools, Pools, Playgrounds, Parks, Tennis & Basketball Courts. Panther Trace provides convenient access to Interstates, a New Hospital, and plenty of Dining/Entertainment. Located near all major shopping. Owner approval required for pets.