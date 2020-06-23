All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr.

12426 Ballentrae Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12426 Ballentrae Forest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom located in Ballentrae - This almost NEW home, built in 2015, has an open concept family room, kitchen and casual dining areas and easy access to the under roof 24x9 lanai and large fenced backyard. The fully equipped kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, recessed lighting, kitchen island w/ breakfast bar, stainless appliances, 42 upper cabinets, lower cabinets all have pull-out drawers, and there is a roomy closet pantry. Separate formal dining area, located off foyer, offers flexibility when entertaining. Completing the 1st floor is a guest bedroom, a full bath and the laundry room. Upstairs you will find a very large loft area/ bonus room- perfect for a 2nd family room or home office, 2 additional bedrooms, and 2nd full bath and the Master suite. The large master suite features a private bathroom with garden tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and a linen closet. Ballentrae community has a pool, fitness center and walking trails. Located near Hwy 301 and I-75, and numerous restaurants and shopping areas.

(RLNE4602651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. have any available units?
12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. have?
Some of 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. offer parking?
No, 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. has a pool.
Does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa