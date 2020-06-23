12426 Ballentrae Forest Dr.

Amenities

4 Bedroom located in Ballentrae - This almost NEW home, built in 2015, has an open concept family room, kitchen and casual dining areas and easy access to the under roof 24x9 lanai and large fenced backyard. The fully equipped kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, recessed lighting, kitchen island w/ breakfast bar, stainless appliances, 42 upper cabinets, lower cabinets all have pull-out drawers, and there is a roomy closet pantry. Separate formal dining area, located off foyer, offers flexibility when entertaining. Completing the 1st floor is a guest bedroom, a full bath and the laundry room. Upstairs you will find a very large loft area/ bonus room- perfect for a 2nd family room or home office, 2 additional bedrooms, and 2nd full bath and the Master suite. The large master suite features a private bathroom with garden tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and a linen closet. Ballentrae community has a pool, fitness center and walking trails. Located near Hwy 301 and I-75, and numerous restaurants and shopping areas.



(RLNE4602651)