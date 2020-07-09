12311 Ballentrae Forest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b609d0708c ---- Welcome to the beautiful community of Ballentrea! Wrap yourself around this huge 2 story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home perfect for family life or to just splurge with all this massive space. Warm and inviting foyer presents an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The entire living area and wet areas offer ceramic tile and plush carpeting in all bedrooms! The island kitchen consists of granite countertops and a stainless-steel appliance package with espresso cabinets. Abundance of cupboard and counter space within the kitchen that offers a separate butler kitchen. Kitchen overlooks the huge living room and glass sliding doors which leads to your covered lanai and partially fenced backyard. Master suite is located on the first floor with your own spacious bathroom. Dual sinks, garden soaker tub and standalone shower fit for a king and queen. Upstairs is a massive bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, gaming/media area, office or craft room. Remaining 3 bedrooms are also located on the second floor and share a full bathroom. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking the conservation area. Washer and dryer for your personal use, trash collection is included in the monthly rental amount. Ensure the communities amenities at the pool house or meet your neighbors at the areas playground! Conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining and US-301 making for an easy commute to Downtown Tampa. Come see this beautiful, move-in ready home today! Occupied, Avail 8/13/2019 Carpet Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Extra Large 101 Lbs Dogs Ok Large 61 100 Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Garage Granite Counter Hoa Hoa Application Required Pets Allowed Pool Care Included In Rent Screened Patio Trash Included In Rent Views Washer/Dryer In Unit