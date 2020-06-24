12301 Foxmoor Peak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

- Please call listing agent Dot McHenry at 813.495.7153 with any questions. Spectacular Townhome Gated Community, End Unit. Two Bedrooms upstairs each with a full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs which Includes: water, sewer, trash exterior maintenance & lawn maintenance. Community pool & Easy access to I-75, 301, US 41, & Shopping. 42 inch upgraded cabinets, black appliances include glass top stove, large 2 door refrigerator and dishwasher. Screened lanai off kitchen for lots of extra room. Each BR has own BA. roommate set up Great guest. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE4960232)