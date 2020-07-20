All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12103 Shady Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12103 Shady Forest Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

12103 Shady Forest Drive

12103 Shady Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12103 Shady Forest Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move in by 12/31 and receive $500 off first full month's rent!!***
A hidden gem in Riverview, this large lot with a private yard boasts a private In-Law Suite entrance while still retaining full access to the pool area. Any chef will love the large open kitchen featuring granite counter tops and high end appliances. You will love the vast Florida room with views of the large covered lanai and pool. Included: A cozy double sided fireplace.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12103 Shady Forest Drive have any available units?
12103 Shady Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12103 Shady Forest Drive have?
Some of 12103 Shady Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12103 Shady Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12103 Shady Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12103 Shady Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12103 Shady Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12103 Shady Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 12103 Shady Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12103 Shady Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12103 Shady Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12103 Shady Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12103 Shady Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 12103 Shady Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12103 Shady Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12103 Shady Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12103 Shady Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa