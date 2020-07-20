12103 Shady Forest Drive

Amenities

A hidden gem in Riverview, this large lot with a private yard boasts a private In-Law Suite entrance while still retaining full access to the pool area. Any chef will love the large open kitchen featuring granite counter tops and high end appliances. You will love the vast Florida room with views of the large covered lanai and pool. Included: A cozy double sided fireplace.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



