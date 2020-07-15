All apartments in Riverview
12032 Timberhill Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12032 Timberhill Dr

12032 Timberhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
12032 Timberhill Dr - LO - Please call Ronnie Leon at (813) 802-7777 for more information on this home. Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lots of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love. Beautiful single-story home in the very desirable Riverview, Florida neighborhood of RiverGlen. The home has an open concept with large kitchen open the the the huge living room. There is also an eat in area by the kitchen and formal dining and living area. The home is a true split floor plan with the very nice size master just to the right of the entrance and the other three bedrooms on the other side of the living room. There is a covered open patio in the back and the back yard is huge. Come see for yourself. This home does not disappoint. New wood laminate flooring throughout the home and no carpet! Fresh new paint on the interior and new appliances. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE4340609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12032 Timberhill Dr have any available units?
12032 Timberhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12032 Timberhill Dr have?
Some of 12032 Timberhill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12032 Timberhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12032 Timberhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12032 Timberhill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12032 Timberhill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12032 Timberhill Dr offer parking?
No, 12032 Timberhill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12032 Timberhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12032 Timberhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12032 Timberhill Dr have a pool?
No, 12032 Timberhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12032 Timberhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 12032 Timberhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12032 Timberhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12032 Timberhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
